Azerbaijan spent over $57M on demining ops in its liberated lands in 2021

A total of 97.6 million manat ($57.4 million) were spent on de-mining operations in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

Samir Sharifov made the remarks at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, during which the bill “On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021” was discussed, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that last year the Azerbaijani government allocated some 105.8 million manat ($62.27 million) for clearing the country’s liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance.

