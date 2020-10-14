Azerbaijan spreads video footage of deployment of previously destroyed Armenian missile systems to starting positions
- 14 Oct 2020 17:49
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has released a video footage of deployment of the operational-tactical missile systems of the Armenian armed forces to the launching positions with the purpose to shell Azerbaijan's peaceful population and human settlements, which were previously destroyed.
News.Az presents the video