Azerbaijan stands by Türkiye in fight against terrorism: Foreign Ministry

As always, Azerbaijan stands by Türkiye in the fight against terrorism, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply shocked by the news of heavy losses on the part of fraternal Türkiye during the neutralization of terrorists in Operation Claw-Lock zone,” the ministry said.

“May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace! We wish the injured recovery. As always, we stand by Türkiye in the fight against terrorism,” added the ministry.

