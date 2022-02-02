Azerbaijan starts construction of Aghdam-Fuzuli highway (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Aghdam-Fuzuli highway has started in Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told News.Az.

The Aghdam-Fuzuli highway is another road infrastructure facility in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the Azerbaijani districts and villages liberated from the Armenian occupation, the agency said.

The foundation of the highway was laid on October 17, 2021 during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Fuzuli district.

The construction of the highway is being carried out within the "Project for the Reconstruction and Restoration of the Liberated Territories", approved by a presidential order in August 2021.

The road, 64.8 kilometers long and 15 meters wide, will consist of four traffic lanes. The width of the road shoulders in both directions will be 3.75 meters, the width of the dividing strip - two meters, and the width of the roadbed - 26.5 meters.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out as part of the highway construction.

It’s planned to build five underground passages and three new automobile bridges on the highway. Moreover, bus stops will be set up along the highway.

The construction is being carried out by Road Operation No. 43 and No. 41 LLCs, Korpu-Bina-Tikinti and North West Construction companies, as well as Turkish Kalyon RSY Insaat Adi Ortakligi Ticari Isletmesi company.

The Aghdam-Fuzuli highway, which is a continuation of the Barda-Aghdam highway, will pass through the territory of Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts.

