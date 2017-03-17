Azerbaijan starts execution of presidential order on pardon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The execution of an order signed by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to pardon a number of convicted people started on March 17.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on March 16 pardoning 423 people, according to Azvision.

Under the order, 412 people, sentenced to imprisonment, have been freed from serving the remainder of the prison terms.

Moreover, four people were freed from the remainder of the conditional sentence, one person was freed from the remainder of the correctional labor and three people were freed from the penalty in the form of a fine.

Under the presidential order, Azerbaijani citizens Jeyhun Huseynov (born in 1981) and Zakir Nasirov (born in 1947), who were jailed for life, have had their prison terms reduced to 25 and 15 years respectively.

News.Az

News.Az