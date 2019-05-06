Azerbaijan starts exporting electricity to EU countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since May 1, 2019, Azerbaijan commenced supplying electricity to Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, Trend reports referring to Azerenergy OJSC.

Azerenergy was among the winning companies participating in the auction to supply electricity to Greece and Bulgaria.

Azerenergy also supplies electricity to Iran, Russia, Turkey and Georgia.

The volume of electricity the company exported in 2018 amounted to 1.41 billion kilowatt-hours. In January-March 2019, Azerbaijan exported 891.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Azerenergy has over 30 power plants. The total generation capacity of the plants exceeds 6,000 megawatts, which makes it possible to generate about 24 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

News.Az

News.Az