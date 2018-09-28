Azerbaijan starts production of automatic cannon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan has started production of a 30 mm automatic cannon AT30, Trend agency reports.

The cannon can be used for a single and automatic fire (high and low rate).

The gun’s rate of fire is at least 500 rounds per minute in automatic mode and 300 in semi-automatic mode.

The autocannon weighs 115 kilograms and its length is 3,027 millimeters.

The AT30 cannon was first demonstrated at the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018.

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018 started at the Baku Expo Center on September 25.

This year, 224 companies from 29 countries are taking part in ADEX.

In total, companies, delegations and guests from 44 countries have joined ADEX 2018.

Modern weaponry and equipment are demonstrated at the exhibition's pavilions.

News.Az

