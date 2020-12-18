Azerbaijan starts topographic mapping of Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is carrying out topographic mapping of territories in the Karabakh region to implement construction and landscaping work, as well as new infrastructure projects.

Nazim Ismayilov, the head of the Geodesy and Mapping Enterprise under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, noted that at the preliminary stage, work has begun in the city of Shusha.

“At present, a group of specialists is working on studying the geographic and geometric elements of the city and preparing a detailed topographic map," he said.

Ismayilov added that for the implementation of infrastructure projects in all sectors of the economy in the Karabakh region and surrounding districts, first of all, it’s needed to prepare topographic maps of the area, and use the maps as the basis for conducting restoration work.

News.Az