Baku court to resume trial of espionage-accused Armenians on July 26 (UPDATED)

The Baku Court on Grave Crimes on Wednesday commenced a trial on the criminal case of two Armenians - David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan accused of espionage against Azerbaijan.

Within the trial, chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov, the personal data of the accused persons were clarified.

Davtyan and Sujyan were told that the lawyer and the interpreter have been provided to them at the expense of the state.

The next trial was appointed for July 26.

The persons are accused under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

