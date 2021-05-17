Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan starts using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to be vaccinated against coronavirus with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine from May 18, the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Medical Health Insurance (MHI), the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), and the Ministry of Health said in a joint statement on Monday.

Vaccination will be carried out at the Baku Health Center, located at the following address: 112 Azadlig Avenue.

Citizens aged over 18 and those for whom vaccination is not contraindicated can receive the vaccine.

Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 65 countries.


News.Az 

