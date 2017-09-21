Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan starts work on repatriation of children held by IS

Works on repatriation of children, whose parents joined the 'Islamic state' terrorist group, have begun in Azerbaijan.

According to Qafqazinfo, a number of state structures are negotiating the repatriation of 2-year-old Khadija and her 3-year-old brother Abdullah from the orphanage in Baghdad.

Children's relatives have not been found yet. Work is under way in this direction. A statement  on the matter is to expected in the coming days.

Young Abdullah told reporters that his parents were killed in Mosul.

News.Az


News.Az 

