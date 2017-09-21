Azerbaijan starts work on repatriation of children held by IS

Works on repatriation of children, whose parents joined the 'Islamic state' terrorist group, have begun in Azerbaijan.

According to Qafqazinfo, a number of state structures are negotiating the repatriation of 2-year-old Khadija and her 3-year-old brother Abdullah from the orphanage in Baghdad.

Children's relatives have not been found yet. Work is under way in this direction. A statement on the matter is to expected in the coming days.

Young Abdullah told reporters that his parents were killed in Mosul.

News.Az

