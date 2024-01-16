Azerbaijan State Oil Fund’s assets rise over 14%

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the end of last year, the assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) have increased by 14.3% or 7 billion US dollars compared to the beginning of the year (49.033.6 billion US dollars), according to the official figures, News.Az reports.

Last year, the SOFAZ assets amounted to 56.069.7 billion US dollars, the fund said.

News.Az