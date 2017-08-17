Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall to be granted academic status

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall to be granted academic status

The relevant decree was signed by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslum Magomayev will be given a status of Academic in early 2018.

Report informs that the relevant decree was signed by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism was instructed to solve issues together with the Ministry of Finance, arising from this decision. The decision will come into force on January 1, 2018. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      