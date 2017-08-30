Azerbaijan State Security Service prevents smuggling of 44kg drugs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) has prevented the smuggling of over 44 kg of narcotic drugs as well as strong psychotropic substances to the country this year, the SSS public relations department told APA.



Eleven criminal cases were initiated on the cases. Twenty-four Azerbaijani citizens and one Iranian citizen were prosecuted for committing such illegal acts.



During the search, 14 kg of heroin, 14 kg of opium, more than 12 kg of dried marijuana, 4 kg 500 grams of hashish and 1,531 pieces of psychotropic drugs, as well as 1 Makarov pistol and its charger, 2 rifles and a large number of cartridges of different calibers were found and seized from the detainees.



Data on 287 drug smugglers were transferred to law enforcement agencies for an appropriate investigation.

