Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency: Entrance to beaches must be free

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency will prepare the proposals regarding the beaches and submit them to appropriate structures, spokesman for the Agency Kanan Guluzade told reporters in Baku during a media tour to Yanardag Reserve, Trend reports on June 13.

“The agency has already started monitoring of the beaches,” he said. "The results of the monitoring will be submitted to the state structures. We stand for the free entrance to the beaches. There are public beaches everywhere, and such beaches must be also in Azerbaijan. If a company wants to render additional services on the beach, then people may pay for these services."

News.Az

