Azerbaijan State Translation Centre presents Azerbaijani language edition of Heavenly Torah

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan State Translation Centre (AzSTC) has published The Holy Torah containing the first five sacred scriptures of the ancient Hebrew Bible, namely Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy in a perfect cross Azerbaijani translation for the first time.

The book that in ancient Hebrew means “Law”, “Instruction” or “Teaching” is published in cooperation with the Baku Mountain Jews Community.

The book was translated by notable writer-translator Etimad Bashkechid and edited by Bahlul Abbasov.

News.Az

News.Az