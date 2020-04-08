Azerbaijan steps up COVID-19 preparedness and readiness measures, WHO says

Azerbaijan steps up COVID-19 preparedness and readiness measures, WHO says

Azerbaijan is 1 of the 17 countries in the WHO European Region that is receiving personal protective equipment and laboratory testing kits from WHO – with a fir

WHO deployed experts to the country for a mission to support preparedness and response.

"During the five-day mission the team visited national and regional hospitals, laboratories, discussed the national plan to detect and treat people with COVID-19. The team also worked with the national authorities to further develop the COVID-19 response roadmap," said the statement.

WHO said it will continue its support to Azerbaijan through its country and regional offices and by engaging international experts and partners in the country.

News.Az

News.Az