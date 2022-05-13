Azerbaijan stiffens requirements for construction, architectural activities in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bill on amending the “Law on Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan” was discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

According to the amendments, activities must be immediately suspended if an archaeological monument is found during construction, restoration, repair, landscaping, maintenance, or any other work in Shusha city.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

News.Az