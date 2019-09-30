Azerbaijan strategically important country for Germany - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a strategically important country for Germany, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said at a press conference organized at the German Embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

“I visited Azerbaijan for the first time in 1994,” he said. “At that time, there was a completely different situation in the country. I then worked in the department for post-Soviet countries in crisis. When I heard that it was possible to become an ambassador to Azerbaijan, I put forward my candidacy. To be frank, I wasn’t the only candidate. I was lucky that I became an ambassador to this country.”

He noted that over the past 12-15 months, the number of visits of delegations from Germany to Azerbaijan has increased.

“The main reason is not that Azerbaijan is among five countries that provide Germany with oil, but that Azerbaijan is a strategically important country for Germany,” the diplomat said.

He added that approximately 1,400 Azerbaijani students receive education in the German universities.

News.Az

News.Az