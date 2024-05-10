Azerbaijan stresses importance of fostering atmosphere of trust within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is important to foster an atmosphere of trust within COP29 to effectively combat climate change, said Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy and Chief Executive Officer of COP29 Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event on "Shaping the Future: Strategic Foresight" held at ADA University, Baku, News.Az reports.Soltanov recalled that as global discussions intensify regarding the utilization of fossil fuels and the imperative to transition towards sustainable energy sources, Azerbaijan is gearing up to COP29 in November this year.The deputy minister underscored the significance of fostering an atmosphere of trust within COP29 to effectively combat climate change. He expressed Azerbaijan's commitment to facilitating productive dialogue and collaboration among participating nations to achieve meaningful outcomes.

News.Az