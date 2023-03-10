Azerbaijan strives to build new energy corridors: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan strives to build new energy corridors and creates the necessary conditions for the implementation of large-scale projects, the country’s minister of energy said on Friday.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov made the remarks while speaking at a panel session on the topic “The Role of New Energy and Transport Corridors in Eurasian Zone”, held as part of the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

He noted that all energy and transportation corridors bring a number of opportunities.

"All this paves the way for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Azerbaijan has been pursuing a successful energy policy for many years. The country aims for energy security not only for itself but also for other countries. We have new ideas. For sure, we have several projects on our agenda," the minister said.

Minister Shahbazov stressed that the safe supply of energy resources is an important issue.

News.Az