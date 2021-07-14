Azerbaijan strongly condemns Armenia’s attempts to destroy fragile peace in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned Armenia’s attempts to destroy the fragile peace in the region by shelling the Azerbaijani positions in recent days.

“According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on July 14, 2021, the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, and as a result, one of our servicemen was wounded,” the foreign ministry said.

“At a time when Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region, it is unacceptable for Armenia to take such a destructive approach,” it noted.

Baku stressed that all responsibility for such a development of the situation in the region lies entirely on Armenia.

News.Az