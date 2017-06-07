Azerbaijan strongly condemns Tehran terror attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the terror attacks committed in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said June 7.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Iranian people and government. We wish speedy recovery to those wounded and injured as a result of the terror attacks,” reads a press statement by Hajiyev, Trend reports.

“As a country suffering from terrorism, the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism. The Republic of Azerbaijan firmly supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism.”

Separate attacks shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.

A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attacks. Fars news agency issued a report, saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

