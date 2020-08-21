Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, we pay tribute to the victims of terrorism.

As a country suffering from Armenian terrorism, Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and supports efforts to combating it,” the ministry stressed.

