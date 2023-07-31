Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorist attack in northwestern Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the terrorist attack committed in northwestern Pakistan, News.Az reports.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at the Political Convention in Bajaur, Pakistan. We stand with brotherly Pakistan against this terrorist act that killed 40 and injured more than 100 people,” the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan also expressed condolences to the Pakistani government and the families of those killed.

We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at the Political Convention in Bajaur ??.



We stand with brotherly Pakistan agnst this terrorist act that killed 40 and injured more than 100 people.



We express condolences to the Government, victims & their families. @ForeignOfficePk — MFA Azerbaijan ?? (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 30, 2023

News.Az