Azerbaijan studying consequences of quake in Aghsu district

As a result of the earthquake that occurred in Azerbaijan’s Aghsu district, cracks formed in some houses in the district, head of the Aghsu district executive p

“The district emergency commission is studying the situation,” he said. “There is currently no accurate information about the cracks. In accordance with the information received by the Aghsu district executive power, expansion of cracks formed earlier, occurred in 45 houses in the Dilman and Kalva villages, one house in the Garagashli village and two houses in the Dashdamirbayli village.”

According to preliminary data from the Republican Seismic Survey Center, five earthquakes have been recorded since Feb. 5, with the first one, a 4-point earthquake, being recorded at 23:19 (GMT+4), 7 km south of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Aghsu district. The aftershock’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km, and was felt at its epicenter at a magnitude of 5, and 4.3 in its vicinity.

The last earthquake was recorded at 04:25 (GMT+4), 9 km south of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Ismayilli district.

Three of the earthquakes were felt.

