Azerbaijan submits data on April’s oil output to OPEC

In accordance with the Vienna agreement reached by OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan has submitted the data on oil output for April to the Joint Technical Commission of the Joint Monitoring Committee.

According to Energy Ministry, in April Azerbaijan produced 726,800 b/d of crude oil and 54,300 b/d of condensate, exported 601,600 b/d of crude oil, 54,300 b/d of condensate and 19,000 b/d of oil products.



Within the agreement to cut the output by 558,000 barrels a day, Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligation to cut output by 35,000 barrels a day. Azerbaijan produced 793,900 barrels of oil per day in January, 776,400 barrels in February and 733,300 barrels in March.

