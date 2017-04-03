Azerbaijan submits data on March’s oil output to OPEC

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Vienna agreement reached by OPEC and non-OPEC countries on December 10, 2016, Azerbaijan has submitted the data on oil output for March to the Joint Technical Commission of the Joint Monitoring Committee.

According to Energy Ministry, in February Azerbaijan produced 693,300 b/d of crude oil and 40,000 b/d of condensate, exported 596,000 b/d of crude oil, 40,000 b/d of condensate and 23,000 b/d of oil products, APA reports.

Within the agreement to cut the output by 558,000 barrels a day, Azerbaijan fully fulfilled its obligation cutting output by 35,000 barrels a day. Azerbaijan produced 793,900 barrels of oil per day in January, 776,400 barrels in February.

News.Az



News.Az