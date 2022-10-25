Azerbaijan submits evidence of continued landmine planting by Armenia to Int’l Court of Justice

Azerbaijan submits evidence of continued landmine planting by Armenia to Int’l Court of Justice

Azerbaijan submits evidence of continued landmine planting by Armenia to Int’l Court of Justice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has submitted evidence of the continued landmine planting by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories to the International Court of Justice, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani side officially informed the International Court of Justice that the continued landmine planting by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories in September this year constitutes a clear violation of the court’s interim decisions dated 7 December 2021 and submitted the relevant evidence, the ministry stated.

News.Az