Azerbaijan submits letter on Armenia to International Court of Justice

Azerbaijan has submitted a letter to the International Court of Justice regarding Armenia's continued non-compliance with the provisional measures ordered by the Court on December 7, 2021, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"We hope the Court will hold Armenia to account for its violation of the Court’s Order. More than 240 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured from landmines in the country's liberated territories since 2020. Armenia has also failed to uphold the International Court of Justice to prevent the incitement and promotion of racial hatred towards Azerbaijanis. Meanwhile, despite us bringing many examples to their attention, Armenia took no action against hate speech and violence by paramilitary groups," the deputy minister noted.

He added that Armenia has planted 1,300 landmines in liberated territories such as Lachin, since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020. This prevents the safe return of internally displaced Azerbaijanis to their homes.

News.Az