Azerbaijan submits proposals on border delimitation commission’s composition to Armenia

Azerbaijan has already put forward proposals on the composition of the border delimitation commission to Armenia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister said one of the agreements reached at the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders held with the participation of the European Council president on April 6 in Brussels was the establishment of a commission on border delimitation.

“The first meeting of the commission was scheduled for the end of April. After this, I held phone talks with my Armenian counterpart twice before the meeting. During the talks, we made our proposals on the commission's composition,” he added.

