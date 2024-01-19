Azerbaijan successfully chaired NAM during challenging period for international relations: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the 19th Summit of Leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda.

In his speech, FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has successfully chaired the NAM during a difficult period for the system of international relations, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It has taken substantive and institutional measures to increase the effectiveness of the NAM in addressing the existing challenges.

The minister underlined that the unanimous decision of the participating countries to extend the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan, which assumed the Chairmanship in 2019, for another year until 2022 reflects the high confidence placed in the country. FM Bayramov noted that during the Chairmanship, Azerbaijan has built up its activities on the basis of the Bandung Principles.

"Azerbaijan has taken practical measures to ensure flexibility in the coordination of the work of the NAM. During Azerbaijan's chairmanship, hundreds of statements, communiqués and declarations were agreed upon, resolutions put forward by NAM members in various international organisations, including the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly were adopted," the top diplomat added.

He spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and the NAM Youth Organization.

The NAM member states highly appreciated Azerbaijan's successful four-year chairmanship. In particular, they appreciated the steps taken to institutionalize the organization and the work done in the fight against COVID-19.

The Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement passed from Azerbaijan to Uganda at the end of the event.

News.Az