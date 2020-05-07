Azerbaijan suggests holding UN General Assembly session on anti-coronavirus fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has proposed convening a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN GA) to strengthen the international community's efforts to combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

Of course, a common misfortune unites," President Aliyev said. "Therefore, the key goal of the [Non-Aligned Movement] summit was to show solidarity within the organization, as well as effective cooperation with leading international organizations. We proposed on my initiative to hold a special [session] of the UN General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government dedicated to the coronavirus. "

Azerbaijan has made other efforts to fight the pandemic on the global scale, the president added. "We have allocated $5 mln to the World Health Organization to provide urgent support to the most vulnerable member states of the Movement. This is our second donor contribution. Earlier, in March, we also allocated $5 mln to the WHO to combat the global pandemic."

News.Az