Azerbaijan suggests studying consequences of armed conflicts for children, Sevinj Fataliyeva, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE said at PACE session Jan.25.

"We must remember that many children live in the zone of armed conflicts," she said, when presenting the report “Protecting children affected by armed conflicts”.

According to AzVision, she noted that the aim of her report is to draw attention to the fate of children suffering from conflicts in Syria, Sudan, Myanmar, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Fataliyeva stressed that children suffer from these conflicts, and their lives are under threat.

"In areas of armed conflict, children should enjoy special protection in accordance with the Geneva Convention, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Children suffer because of conflicts, and the international community cannot protect them. This is a serious problem. We suggest studying the consequences of armed conflicts for children, actively intervening, putting an end to conflicts. It is necessary to develop programs for the rehabilitation of children suffering from conflicts in all regions of the world. If we want to avoid the lost generation, as it happens in many countries, we should not limit ourselves to expressing sympathy, but paying attention to their fate,” she said.

The Azerbaijani delegation headed by chairman of the parliamentary committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary relations, Samad Seyidov, is in Strasbourg since Jan. 21 to participate at the PACE winter session.

The delegation includes chairman of the parliamentary committee on culture Rafael Huseynov, MPs – Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviya Agayeva, Sabir Hajiyev, Elshad Hasanov, Vusal Huseynov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade and Rovshan Rzayev.

News.Az