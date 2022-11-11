Azerbaijan summons Iranian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Iranian ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, dissatisfaction and concern in connection with the recent propaganda, the slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media, and the threatening rhetoric of high-ranking political and military representatives of Iran, which doesn't correspond to the spirit of relations between the two countries, were brought to the attention of the ambassador.

The unacceptability of creating conditions for the settlement in Iran of Azerbaijani citizens, who committed crimes against the foundations of the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, and were arrested by a court decision and put on the international wanted list, was once again emphasized, and the need to extradite criminals was noted, the ministry said.

Receiving persons in Iranian embassies who incite separatism in Azerbaijan and hide in other countries, evading criminal prosecution is an unfriendly step.

The distribution of such information in Iran and the conduct of activities against Azerbaijan is unacceptable and expectations were voiced that this would stop as soon as possible, added the ministry.

News.Az