Azerbaijan supplied13.5 bcm gas to Europe so far, says Energy Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Opening of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) in a strategic important event in the diversified energy supply of Bulgaria, in general of South-Eastern Europe, access of consumers to efficient and clean energy," said Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the opening ceremony of IGB, News.az reports.

In his speech, Energy Minister assessed the realization of IGB as a start of an important stage in TAP development, an indicator of diversification of the South Gas Corridor with new routes.

"Azerbaijan is a stable and strategic source of diversified energy supply, as well as a reliable partner for European countries including Bulgaria and Greece. More than 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas has been supplied to Europe during the period of more than a year," added Minister.





News.Az