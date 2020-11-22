Azerbaijan supplies electricity to mosque in Aghdam

Electricity was supplied to the Juma mosque in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Corresponding photographs were circulated on social networks.

Electricity was supplied to the Govhar Agha mosque in Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation last week.

