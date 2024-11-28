Azerbaijan supplies over 32 mcm of gas to Serbia in 2024

Since the start of 2024, Azerbaijan has delivered more than 32 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas to Serbia, according to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee.

Gas supplies to Serbia began in February 2024.From February to September, Azerbaijan exported 32.32 million cubic meters of gas, valued at $11.61 million, to Serbia, News.Az reports, citing local media. In September alone, 3.14 million cubic meters of gas, worth $1.21 million, were supplied.Despite the steady exports, these volumes account for just 0.17% of Azerbaijan's total natural gas exports. The data reflects volumes officially processed and declared by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

News.Az