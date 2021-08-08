Azerbaijan supports independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia - MFA
"Azerbaijan supports independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders," a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the official Twitter page says.
The Ministry noted that Azerbaijan enjoys strategic partnership based on respect and adherence to fundamental principles of international law.
