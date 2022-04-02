Azerbaijan supports involvement of more Chinese companies in restoration work across East Zangazur, Karabakh: President Aliyev

Azerbaijan’s liberation of its historical lands as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War has created a favorable environment for the diversification of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, News.Az reports.

The letter marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan supports the involvement of more Chinese companies in restoration and development works across the East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions.

“Our countries enjoy successful cooperation within international organizations,” said the president, noting that Azerbaijan and China have always supported each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

