Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to remain August quotas in October

At the 32nd Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan also expressed its support for the decision made to remain August quotas in October, which is 100 thousand barrels less than the level of September 2022, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

The new decision envisages 717 thousand barrels of daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan in October.

It should be noted that the daily quota of the countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation for August is 43 855 thousand barrels, which is equal to the production figures for October 2018, when the cuts were made.

News.Az