Azerbaijan supports WHO’s leading role and efforts in global health governance – president

Azerbaijan supports the leading role and efforts of the World Health Organization in the global health governance, including in coordinating the global response to the pandemic, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks Monday during the 74th session of the World Health Assembly, which was held via videoconferencing.

The president stressed that from the very first days of the pandemic Azerbaijan has taken practical measures to minimize negative impact of the COVID-19 on the population and to keep the situation under control.

“Within short period of time, 13 modular hospitals and one regular hospital were built. Total number of beds designated to treat COVID patients throughout the country is more than 10 000,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

Meanwhile, President Aliyev noted that the socio-economic stimulus package worth almost $2 billion has been released in order to support COVID-affected people and business.

“As a result of comprehensive measures our country has gradually eased the quarantine regime,” he added.

