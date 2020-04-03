Azerbaijan suppresses another Armenian provocation on border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has suppressed another provocation by Armenia’s armed forces on the border, the Azerbaijani State Border Service announced Friday.

Starting from 04:30 on April 3, the Armenian army shelled at border-fighting posts near Bala Jafarli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

Armenian army units, stationed near Aygeovit village of Ijevan district, were using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

The enemy’s provocation has been prevented. The combat positions of the Armenian armed forces have been suppressed by the return fire.

