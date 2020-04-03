Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan suppresses another Armenian provocation on border

Azerbaijan has suppressed another provocation by Armenia’s armed forces on the border, the Azerbaijani State Border Service announced Friday.

Starting from 04:30 on April 3, the Armenian army shelled at border-fighting posts near Bala Jafarli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

Armenian army units, stationed near Aygeovit village of Ijevan district, were using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

The enemy’s provocation has been prevented. The combat positions of the Armenian armed forces have been suppressed by the return fire.

News.Az


News.Az 

