Azerbaijan suppresses another Armenian provocation on border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another provocation by the Armenian army on the border with Azerbaijan has been suppressed, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported Friday.

On March 27, starting from 12:00 p.m., the Armenian army, stationed in Boganis village of Noyemberyan district, intensively shelled the border military posts in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district and vehicles moving in the rear.

The Armenian military was suing large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, said the State Border Service.

“The enemy’s shelling was suppressed by retaliatory fire,” added the State Border Service.

News.Az

News.Az