Azerbaijan suppresses another military provocation of Armenia in Kalbajar direction

Armenian armed forces units committed another provocation in the Basarkechar region of the state border, assembling additional manpower and military equipment, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Friday, News.Az reports.

On December 10, starting from 12:00, the opposing side tried to keep under fire on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the Kalbajar region, the ministry noted.

As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units in a short period of time, the opposing side was suppressed and its provocative attempts were stopped.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, the ministry stressed.

News.Az