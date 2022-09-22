Azerbaijan suppresses Armenian provocation in Kalbajar direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 22, at about 02:00 a.m., Armenian armed forces units attempted to commit another provocation in the direction of the Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The opposing side using large-caliber weapons, grenade launchers, and mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the Kalbajar direction, the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces’ sabotage group attempted to assault the Azerbaijan Army Units by mining ravine gaps in these areas.

As a result of the retaliatory measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army, the opposing side was forced to retreat, the ministry stated.

It should be noted that the Armenian side, by disseminating disinformation about the fire allegedly opened by the Azerbaijan Army Units on September 21, attempted to pave the way for the provocation committed at night.

“We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the next escalation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border,” added the ministry.

News.Az