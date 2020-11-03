Azerbaijan suppresses Armenia’s military provocations – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army suppresses provocations of the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev stressed that the international community's support to Azerbaijan in restoring territorial integrity is the result of long-term activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the field of foreign policy.

According to the presidential aide, the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, continues consistent steps to restore the territorial integrity of the country.

"The Armenians are still committing military provocations, but the Azerbaijani army suppresses provocations in all directions of the front," he added.

News.Az