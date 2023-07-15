Azerbaijan suppresses attempt of illegal Armenian armed detachments to install long-term fortifications

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 15, at about 10:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly regions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stated.

News.Az