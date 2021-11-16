Azerbaijan surpasses 10.1M doses of COVID-19 jabs administered

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 39,287 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 5,992 citizens, the second one 9,625 citizens and the booster dose – 23,670

Totally, up until now, 10,132,050 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,028,482 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,490,360 people - the second dose and 613,208 people booster dose.

News.Az