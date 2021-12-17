Azerbaijan surpasses 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 27,321 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az Friday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,158 citizens received the first dose, 3,611 – the second dose and 20,552 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,017,859 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,134,947 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,634,404 people - the second dose and 1,248,508 people booster dose.

News.Az